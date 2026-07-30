Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russia's Retail Giant Wildberries

Ukrainian drone strikes continue to impact the operations of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries, with overnight attacks setting ablaze two warehouses. These strikes form part of Ukraine's strategic 'long-range sanctions' aimed at undermining Russia's economic and military strength.

In the Penza region, a drone attack led to one injury and the evacuation of approximately 200 people. Similarly, Wildberries' logistics facility in Udmurtia faced fire, though no casualties were reported. Despite claims of a third attack in Perm, Wildberries reports normal operations at its sorting center.

As the company works to compensate sellers affected by these disruptions, regional governors are establishing support mechanisms such as low-interest loans to assist businesses in replenishing their inventory. This ongoing conflict has significant implications for Russia's consumer economy and its smaller dependent businesses.