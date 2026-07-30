German Inflation Surge: Energy Prices Drive Rate Hike Amid Middle East Tensions

German inflation increased to 2.8% in July, driven by rising energy prices due to the Iran conflict. Core inflation slightly decreased to 2.4%. This data precedes the euro zone's expected inflation rate of 2.9% for July. The European Central Bank held interest rates steady but indicated possible future increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:39 IST
German Inflation Surge: Energy Prices Drive Rate Hike Amid Middle East Tensions
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Inflation in Germany surged to 2.8% in July, spurred by higher energy costs linked to ongoing tensions in Iran. Preliminary data from the federal statistics office confirmed the rise, aligning with analysts’ forecasts.

The EU-harmonised consumer price index mirrored the expected jump, increasing from 2.4% in June to 2.8% in July. This rise was largely attributed to a significant hike in energy expenses, which escalated from 3.4% to 8.3% month-on-month.

While core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, showed a marginal drop to 2.4%, the European Central Bank maintained borrowing rates but hinted at potential rate hikes, as energy costs remain volatile due to regional conflicts.

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