German Inflation Surge: Energy Prices Drive Rate Hike Amid Middle East Tensions

Inflation in Germany surged to 2.8% in July, spurred by higher energy costs linked to ongoing tensions in Iran. Preliminary data from the federal statistics office confirmed the rise, aligning with analysts’ forecasts.

The EU-harmonised consumer price index mirrored the expected jump, increasing from 2.4% in June to 2.8% in July. This rise was largely attributed to a significant hike in energy expenses, which escalated from 3.4% to 8.3% month-on-month.

While core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, showed a marginal drop to 2.4%, the European Central Bank maintained borrowing rates but hinted at potential rate hikes, as energy costs remain volatile due to regional conflicts.