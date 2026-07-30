Telegram Founder Added to Russia's Extremist List

Russia's Rosfinmonitoring, the financial monitoring agency, has added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to its list of extremists and terrorists, as reported by the RIA news agency on Thursday.

This move comes after Moscow charged Durov earlier in the week with facilitating terrorist activity, escalating tensions surrounding the popular messaging platform.

The decision marks a significant development involving one of the tech world's influential figures, highlighting the ongoing clash between governmental authorities and digital communication companies.