Telegram Founder Added to Russia's Extremist List

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has listed Telegram founder Pavel Durov as an extremist and terrorist. The decision follows charges against Durov by Moscow earlier in the week, accusing him of facilitating terrorist activity. The state news agency RIA reported the addition on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:38 IST
Telegram Founder Added to Russia's Extremist List
Pavel Durov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Rosfinmonitoring, the financial monitoring agency, has added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to its list of extremists and terrorists, as reported by the RIA news agency on Thursday.

This move comes after Moscow charged Durov earlier in the week with facilitating terrorist activity, escalating tensions surrounding the popular messaging platform.

The decision marks a significant development involving one of the tech world's influential figures, highlighting the ongoing clash between governmental authorities and digital communication companies.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026