Clooney's Evacuation Amidst French Wildfires

George Clooney and Amal Clooney evacuate their luxury home in Brignoles due to wildfires in the southern French region. The Clooneys express concern for the community's safety and commitment to help rebuild. Their property was purchased in 2021 for around €9 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:46 IST
Clooney's Evacuation Amidst French Wildfires
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Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, an eminent international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxurious residence in Brignoles, southern France, due to raging wildfires, according to Clooney's publicist on Thursday.

In a heartfelt letter to Didier Bremond, the mayor of Brignoles, Clooney expressed deep concern for the safety of the community and pledged their commitment to aid in the reconstruction efforts.

The Clooney family, including their twins Alexander and Ella, who recently obtained French citizenship, purchased the property in 2021. Their home, nestled in a vineyard, was valued at approximately €9 million at the time.

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