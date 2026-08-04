Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Spotify's shares fell 4% in premarket trading after the company forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter profit and monthly active users.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
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Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify forecasts profit and monthly active ​users below estimates, shares fall

Spotify forecast third-quarter profit and monthly ​active users below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, underscoring ‌the streaming ​service's challenges in maintaining growth despite expanding its offerings of AI-based features to fend off competition. Shares of the company were down around 4% in premarket trading.

'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch with a ‌new challenge on Apple TV

The Emmy-winning, feel-good soccer comedy "Ted Lasso" returns this week to Apple TV for a fourth season. This time, the folksy American coach heads back to London to help a team of female athletes believe in their own greatness. Lasso brings his unfailing optimism as he takes ‌command of AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women's sports. For starters, they have a smaller budget than the ‌men's Premier League team, and a cramped locker room they must share part of the week.

Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

French broadcaster TF1 is weighing a sale of its production and distribution arm Studio TF1, formerly known as Newen Studios, as it seeks to focus more on its streaming business, ⁠two sources ​with knowledge of the matter said. TF1 has ⁠lined up Rothschild to organise the process, which is at an early stage, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are ⁠private.

Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports

Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month, ​People magazine reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande has ⁠also withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ⁠debut ​sets all-time record at domestic box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set an all-time record at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices over the weekend, snagging $360 million to top the milestone set by 2019 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," according to ticket sales data released by Sony Pictures ⁠on Monday. Around the globe, the movie brought in a total of $932 million in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing total in cinema history.

Massive Attack ⁠band says Singapore police detained, questioned ⁠them after concert

The British band Massive Attack said its members were detained by Singapore police and "isolated and separately questioned" after the two performers raised a Palestinian flag at their concert in the city-state last Wednesday. In ‌a statement posted on Instagram ‌on Sunday, the band said they were "surprised and disappointed" that the ​entire band was detained and questioned.

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