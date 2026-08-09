Govinda Reflects on Iconic Songs and Legendary Career

Bollywood legend Govinda reminisces about his illustrious career in the 90s, highlighting the popularity of his songs over films. Celebrated for his comedic flair and dance moves, Govinda shares insights on memorable moments, including his iconic song 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' with Karisma Kapoor from 'Raja Babu'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:42 IST
Govinda Reflects on Iconic Songs and Legendary Career
Actor Govinda (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Govinda, a pivotal figure in the 90s, was highly acclaimed both as a comedic actor and a dance icon. His songs often eclipsed his films in popularity, a fact Govinda himself acknowledged in a recent interview with ANI. He was affectionately known as the King of Comedy.

Reflecting on his career, Govinda shared his mother's advice, encapsulated in the cherished words: "We named you Govinda, so always keep smiling and keep having fun." This philosophy was mirrored in his spirited on-screen performances and unforgettable dance sequences.

Recalling filming memories, Govinda described shooting with Karisma Kapoor for 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' from the film 'Raja Babu' as a career highlight. Directed by David Dhawan, 'Raja Babu' also featured notable actors like Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan. Govinda's anecdote underlines the passion and risk-taking that defined his work.

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