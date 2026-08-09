Govinda Reflects on Iconic Songs and Legendary Career

Bollywood star Govinda, a pivotal figure in the 90s, was highly acclaimed both as a comedic actor and a dance icon. His songs often eclipsed his films in popularity, a fact Govinda himself acknowledged in a recent interview with ANI. He was affectionately known as the King of Comedy.

Reflecting on his career, Govinda shared his mother's advice, encapsulated in the cherished words: "We named you Govinda, so always keep smiling and keep having fun." This philosophy was mirrored in his spirited on-screen performances and unforgettable dance sequences.

Recalling filming memories, Govinda described shooting with Karisma Kapoor for 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' from the film 'Raja Babu' as a career highlight. Directed by David Dhawan, 'Raja Babu' also featured notable actors like Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan. Govinda's anecdote underlines the passion and risk-taking that defined his work.