Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani Arrested in Assault Case

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, known for 'Joru Ka Ghulam,' was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a 33-year-old woman. The incident reportedly occurred at his Malvani residence under the guise of discussing a film project. Noorani faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST
Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani Arrested in Assault Case
Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani (Image source: Instagram@shakeelnoorani). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, famous for directing 'Joru Ka Ghulam' starring Govinda, has been arrested by Malvani Police following serious allegations of sexual harassment. A 33-year-old woman accused Noorani of inviting her to his home under the pretext of discussing a new film project and subsequently assaulting her.

In addition to the alleged assault, the case includes claims that Noorani drugged the woman and threatened her with a video recording of the incident. The Malvani Police have charged Noorani under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His arrest led to a court appearance where he was remanded to custody until August 12.

Noorani, known for other films such as 'Bade Dilwala' starring Suniel Shetty, remains in custody pending further investigation. His arrest marks a significant point in the ongoing dialogue about harassment in the film industry.

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