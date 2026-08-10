Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani Arrested in Assault Case

Renowned filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, famous for directing 'Joru Ka Ghulam' starring Govinda, has been arrested by Malvani Police following serious allegations of sexual harassment. A 33-year-old woman accused Noorani of inviting her to his home under the pretext of discussing a new film project and subsequently assaulting her.

In addition to the alleged assault, the case includes claims that Noorani drugged the woman and threatened her with a video recording of the incident. The Malvani Police have charged Noorani under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His arrest led to a court appearance where he was remanded to custody until August 12.

Noorani, known for other films such as 'Bade Dilwala' starring Suniel Shetty, remains in custody pending further investigation. His arrest marks a significant point in the ongoing dialogue about harassment in the film industry.