Far-Right Inﬂuencer Seeks U.S. Funding for Media Network

A German far-right influencer, whose posts have been shared by Elon Musk, is seeking U.S. State Department funding to start a political media network, according to Germany's Handelsblatt.

Naomi Seibt, a libertarian and supporter of the Alternative for Germany, applied under a program supporting European groups focused on free speech and migration-related issues.

Seibt plans to create the 'Freedom Alliance of the West,' collaborating with lawyers and media outlets, as she awaits a decision on her application. She previously gained attention for engaging with Elon Musk on social media and applied for U.S. asylum last year.