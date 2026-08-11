Far-Right Inﬂuencer Seeks U.S. Funding for Media Network

German far-right influencer Naomi Seibt, known for her climate skepticism and affiliation with the AfD, has applied for U.S. State Department funding to establish a media network called 'Freedom Alliance of the West.' Her proposal focuses on free speech, national sovereignty, and migration issues, pending approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:13 IST
Far-Right Inﬂuencer Seeks U.S. Funding for Media Network
influencer
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German far-right influencer, whose posts have been shared by Elon Musk, is seeking U.S. State Department funding to start a political media network, according to Germany's Handelsblatt.

Naomi Seibt, a libertarian and supporter of the Alternative for Germany, applied under a program supporting European groups focused on free speech and migration-related issues.

Seibt plans to create the 'Freedom Alliance of the West,' collaborating with lawyers and media outlets, as she awaits a decision on her application. She previously gained attention for engaging with Elon Musk on social media and applied for U.S. asylum last year.

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