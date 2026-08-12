Josh Hazlewood Returns: Australia's 'Fab Four' Reunite

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been selected over Scott Boland in Australia’s lineup for the opening test against Bangladesh, marking the return of the ‘Fab Four’ bowlers for the first time in more than a year.

The highly anticipated reunion bolsters Australia’s lineup, promising a powerful performance as Hazlewood joins fellow renowned bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

The Australian team, featuring headliners like Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, and Steve Smith, is set to demonstrate their formidable cricket prowess in the upcoming match against the hosts, signaling a strong start to the series.