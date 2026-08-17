Europe's Wildfire Battle: Nature's Wrath Continues

Firefighting efforts in eastern Belgium received a welcome boost from rain on Monday, aiding in containment of the country's largest wildfire on record. This blaze, which posed a threat to cross into Germany, is among many devastating fires Europe faces this summer.

Climate change-driven heatwaves and drought conditions have turned vegetation into tinder across Europe, resulting in 576,000 hectares burning this year—twice the size of Luxembourg. In Greece, fires claimed the lives of an elderly couple, with 500 residents evacuated from Salamina. Further blazes in Spain and Croatia led to significant evacuations and destruction.

Despite cooler temperatures, the threat of wildfires remains high across much of Europe. Most wildfires are started by human actions, combined with abandoned rural areas exacerbating conditions. Belgium’s blaze, which charred 3,000 hectares, has received European Union emergency support with aircraft and helicopters dispatched to assist.