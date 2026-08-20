Pet Tarot: Unveiling the Hidden Emotions of Our Furry Companions

In Seoul, a unique trend is gaining momentum as pet tarot readings offer an intriguing window into the emotions of furry companions. As South Korea's birth rate remains low, more homes are embracing pets, driving demand for this niche service which delves into their hidden emotions.

At the Ace Sophia fortune-telling parlour, operated by tarot reader Hwang Soo-kyung, pet tarot emerges as a compelling option for pet owners eager to comprehend their animals' thoughts. Clients repeatedly engage with this service, seeking to bridge the communication gap with their pets through card readings.

Offering insights into unexplored aspects of pet psychology, pet tarot readings are becoming a heartfelt resource for Koreans who view their pets as integral family members. Despite mixed opinions, the burgeoning service continues to attract patrons intrigued by what they might uncover about their beloved animals.