Rasika Dugal Reveals Kulbhushan Kharbanda's Dedication on 'Mirzapur' Set

Actor Rasika Dugal reminisces about the dedication of veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda during an intense scene in 'Mirzapur'. Praising his attention to detail, Dugal reveals how Kharbanda's sincerity and enthusiasm, even during late-night shoots, significantly impacted her performance and enhanced the on-screen portrayal of their complex characters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 16:43 IST
Rasika Dugal Reveals Kulbhushan Kharbanda's Dedication on 'Mirzapur' Set
Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Photo/ANI), (Photo/YouTube/@primevideo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rasika Dugal fondly recalls a memorable moment from the early days of the web series 'Mirzapur', shedding light on the dedication of veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda. She praised his sincerity and attention to detail, especially during an intense eating scene, noting that his enthusiasm kept her engaged during a late-night shoot.

In an interview with ANI, Dugal described Kharbanda as 'lovely to work with' and recounted how his full investment in a scene, even in the early hours, inspired her to overcome fatigue. A particular incident from the first season stood out for her, highlighting Kharbanda's commitment to his character.

The scene involved Kharbanda's character, Satyanand 'Bauji' Tripathi, eating meat at a table. Dugal remembered Kharbanda instructing his makeup artist to add more sweat, to convey the spicy heat of the food while showing Bauji’s enjoyment. This level of detail, Dugal said, significantly enhanced their on-screen portrayal.

In 'Mirzapur', Kharbanda plays the patriarch of the Tripathi crime family, while Dugal portrays his daughter-in-law, Beena Tripathi. Their complex relationship and ensuing conflicts drive much of the narrative as Beena's affair with a house help results in pivotal plot twists.

'Mirzapur: The Movie', the film adaptation, continues this dynamic, bringing the franchise to the big screen with a cast including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Pandit. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, it is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, set for release on September 4, 2026.

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