UK Boosts Ukraine's Winter Air Defense with £100 Million Aid

On Tuesday, Britain pledged £100 million ($135 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense efforts as winter approaches. The contribution includes Patriot missiles, large-caliber artillery rounds, and drones, designed to aid Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

This announcement comes as UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting, alongside Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, prepares to co-chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The group focuses on assessing and addressing Ukraine's battlefield needs.

Such international support highlights the continued effort from Western allies to support Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthen its military capabilities in the face of ongoing conflict.