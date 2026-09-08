UK Boosts Ukraine's Winter Air Defense with £100 Million Aid

The UK announced a £100 million funding package for Ukraine to enhance its air defense during the winter months. This support includes Patriot missiles, artillery rounds, and drones to counter Russian attacks. UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting and Germany's Boris Pistorius will co-chair a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:26 IST
UK Boosts Ukraine's Winter Air Defense with £100 Million Aid
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On Tuesday, Britain pledged £100 million ($135 million) to bolster Ukraine's air defense efforts as winter approaches. The contribution includes Patriot missiles, large-caliber artillery rounds, and drones, designed to aid Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

This announcement comes as UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting, alongside Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, prepares to co-chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The group focuses on assessing and addressing Ukraine's battlefield needs.

Such international support highlights the continued effort from Western allies to support Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthen its military capabilities in the face of ongoing conflict.

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