Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina: Stars Shining Bright at US Open Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff advances to the US Open quarterfinals, eyeing her second Grand Slam title, while Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina edges closer to the world number one ranking, both impressively progressing in their respective matches. Gauff is on a winning streak and Rybakina aims for the top spot with consistent performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:25 IST
Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina: Stars Shining Bright at US Open Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has confidently secured her spot in the US Open quarterfinals, strengthening her quest for a second Grand Slam title on home turf. Gauff defeated compatriot Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 33 minutes, marking her first US Open quarterfinals appearance in three years and her 12th Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

Gauff's exceptional form is further highlighted by her winning streak of 20 consecutive sets, last losing a set at the Cincinnati Open against Liudmila Samsonova. Awaiting her next challenge, Gauff will face Mirra Andreeva, who she has consistently defeated in their past encounters on clay.

Simultaneously, Kazakh tennis star Elena Rybakina advances towards the world number one ranking by reaching the US Open quarterfinals for the first time. With a decisive win over Naomi Osaka, Rybakina has secured quarterfinal spots across all major tournaments. She has dominated the competition, dropping only 25 games in four rounds, and will face Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals, aiming for the top spot.

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