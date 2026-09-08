CPI MP Demands Probe into Satya Niketan Building Collapse; Calls Out 'Unholy Nexus'

CPI MP P Sandosh calls for a high-level investigation into the Satya Niketan building collapse, pinpointing corruption between political leaders and officials. The incident has claimed seven lives, highlighting the negligence in allowing a dilapidated structure to operate as a hostel. Authorities face scrutiny over building safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:21 IST
CPI MP Demands Probe into Satya Niketan Building Collapse; Calls Out 'Unholy Nexus'
CPI MP P Sandosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh has called for an investigation into the Satya Niketan building collapse, which took seven lives. Sandosh alleged an 'unholy nexus' between political leaders and officials, and demanded a thorough probe into the incident's circumstances.

The MP expressed surprise over how the unsafe structure was allowed to function as a hostel, emphasizing that corruption and negligence were the underlying causes. He insisted on a high-level inquiry to prevent future occurrences and urged for comprehensive safety audits.

The collapse has intensified scrutiny on building safety enforcement. A Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae highlighted past incidents in the area and called for inspections. Meanwhile, Delhi's Chief Minister has pledged medical support for the injured, with the police registering an FIR against unlawful constructions.

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