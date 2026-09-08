Shiv Sena Leaders Suspended After Hospital Assault Scandal

In an unfolding controversy, Shiv Sena has taken decisive action by suspending seven office bearers in Maharashtra's Palghar district. This action, ordered by party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comes in response to allegations of misconduct involving an assault on hospital personnel.

The incident reportedly occurred following a Dahi Handi event, where Shiv Sena leaders allegedly attacked a doctor and a staff member at Relief Hospital, raising concerns about indiscipline within the party ranks. A police case has been lodged against 17 individuals, including district president Kundan Sankhe and the son of an MLA, for their alleged involvement.

Dr. Vishal Kodgirkar, Director of Relief Hospital, recounted the events, explaining that five individuals, or 'Govindas', were brought in with injuries incurred at the event. The situation took a turn as associates of the injured questioned the hospital's treatment decisions, leading to an altercation that escalated to physical assault and the removal of patients from care, sparking safety concerns among hospital staff.