Reviving the Symphony: Mushtaq Ahmad Dar's Dedication to Kashmiri Craftsmanship

For over three decades, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar has dedicated his life to preserving the traditional art of crafting Kashmiri musical instruments, encouraging younger generations to adopt skills that offer sustainable employment. The 40-year-old artisan from Narbal, Budgam district, learned the delicate art of instrument-making from his father at the tender age of eight.

With a meticulous attention to quality, Dar spends around two months crafting each instrument, choosing mulberry wood for its superior properties. His creations, which include the Rabab, Santoor, and Kashmiri Sitar, are sought after by customers across Jammu and Kashmir and beyond. Dar emphasizes the importance of this craft not just for livelihood but as a cultural preservation endeavor, lamenting the waning interest from the youth.

"After 32 years in this field, I see fewer young people willing to learn this art. It is vital for art to remain a part of our lives," Dar expressed to ANI, urging the youth to view traditional skills as viable career paths instead of solely focusing on government jobs. Highlighting potential earnings from his craft, Dar calls for increased institutional recognition and support for artisans, underscoring his father's recent State Award for contributions to the Santoor as an example of needed acknowledgment.