Tensions Flare as BRS Accuses Police of Bias Amid Political Unrest in Telangana

Tensions have escalated in Telangana as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was detained by police on Tuesday. KTR accuses the Telangana Police of facilitating the movement of Congress workers to the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), while BRS leaders face restrictions.

KTR voiced his concerns about alleged police bias, claiming that Congress workers and leaders, including those from neighboring districts, were escorted towards KCR's residence. This treatment contrasts with the halts faced by BRS leaders attempting to reach the same location. KTR highlighted potential dangers to KCR's residence, calling out the police for allegedly paving the way for an attack.

The situation took a dramatic turn when senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and other MLAs were stopped from reaching Erravelli, resulting in them marching on foot. This incident highlights the brewing political unrest between BRS and Congress in Telangana. The day also witnessed the arrest of Tata Madhu by Saifabad Police over remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, drawing reactions from Telangana’s political elite.