Britain will escalate diplomatic tensions by announcing a trade ban on goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. A senior minister outlined this move as an increased UK commitment to a two-state solution. However, the U.S. and Israel strongly oppose the UK's intervention.

Foreign Minister Ed Miliband, after six weeks in position, aims to establish new policies on Israel, with trading restrictions set to be unveiled. The ban's effect on the £6 billion annual UK-Israel trade is predicted to be minor, though how to distinguish West Bank settlement goods remains uncertain.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the Middle East with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the two-state solution's importance. This stance aligns with UK criticisms of Israel's E1 settlement plans. Israel disputes the territory's status, asserting historical ties, as London pressures against settlement growth.