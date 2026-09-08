Tragic Night in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Kidnapped Child Rescued

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Delhi's Azadpur, sparking a police investigation. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Delhi Police successfully rescued a kidnapped eight-year-old boy from the Bhalswa Dairy area and detained six suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:53 IST
Tragic Night in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Kidnapped Child Rescued
Representative Image ( File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a 28-year-old man named Alam tragically lost his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in North-West Delhi’s Azadpur area, according to police reports. The victim, a resident of Jahangir Puri, was declared dead upon arrival at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital.

Immediate police action followed a report from the hospital's Duty Constable regarding Alam's admission with gunshot injuries. Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal conducted a preliminary inquiry, which confirmed the multiple bullet wounds. Investigations revealed that the shooting occurred near Shop No. A-1500 at New Sabzi Mandi around 1:45 AM.

Police quickly secured the crime scene, where they found bloodstains and empty cartridges. A mobile crime unit was called to collect evidence. Authorities registered a case at Adarsh Nagar Police Station as the investigation continues to identify the suspects and outline the crime's sequence.

In an unrelated case, Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old boy kidnapped for ransom in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Within hours of the incident, during a midnight operation, police safely rescued the child and arrested two suspects while apprehending four minors involved. A case was filed under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after the family received ransom demands starting at Rs 80 lakh, later reduced to Rs 40 lakh, through WhatsApp.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026