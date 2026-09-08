Tragic Night in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Kidnapped Child Rescued

In the early hours of Tuesday, a 28-year-old man named Alam tragically lost his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in North-West Delhi’s Azadpur area, according to police reports. The victim, a resident of Jahangir Puri, was declared dead upon arrival at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital.

Immediate police action followed a report from the hospital's Duty Constable regarding Alam's admission with gunshot injuries. Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal conducted a preliminary inquiry, which confirmed the multiple bullet wounds. Investigations revealed that the shooting occurred near Shop No. A-1500 at New Sabzi Mandi around 1:45 AM.

Police quickly secured the crime scene, where they found bloodstains and empty cartridges. A mobile crime unit was called to collect evidence. Authorities registered a case at Adarsh Nagar Police Station as the investigation continues to identify the suspects and outline the crime's sequence.

In an unrelated case, Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old boy kidnapped for ransom in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Within hours of the incident, during a midnight operation, police safely rescued the child and arrested two suspects while apprehending four minors involved. A case was filed under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after the family received ransom demands starting at Rs 80 lakh, later reduced to Rs 40 lakh, through WhatsApp.