Moscow has reiterated its commitment to close collaboration with Riyadh under the OPEC+ framework, according to comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday. Both countries are poised to work in tandem to maintain stability within the global oil market landscape.

Lavrov underscored the strategic partnership between the two leading oil producers, emphasizing efforts for collective management of oil production levels and pricing structures. This cooperation is vital to addressing the volatile swings in the energy market.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the energy sector, as global challenges necessitate strengthened multilateral partnerships. Lavrov's statement reaffirms Russia's dedication to its OPEC+ partners and its role in ensuring a balanced oil supply.