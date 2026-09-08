Russia and Saudi Arabia Forge OPEC+ Cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the close cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia within the OPEC+ framework. The collaboration aims to ensure stability in the global oil market through strategic production management and pricing. Lavrov's remarks underscore the importance of multilateral efforts in addressing energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:23 IST
Russia and Saudi Arabia Forge OPEC+ Cooperation
Sergei Lavrov

Moscow has reiterated its commitment to close collaboration with Riyadh under the OPEC+ framework, according to comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday. Both countries are poised to work in tandem to maintain stability within the global oil market landscape.

Lavrov underscored the strategic partnership between the two leading oil producers, emphasizing efforts for collective management of oil production levels and pricing structures. This cooperation is vital to addressing the volatile swings in the energy market.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the energy sector, as global challenges necessitate strengthened multilateral partnerships. Lavrov's statement reaffirms Russia's dedication to its OPEC+ partners and its role in ensuring a balanced oil supply.

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