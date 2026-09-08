Justice Sought in Delhi: Manipuri Music Teacher's Murder Case Unfolds

Delhi police expedite investigation into the murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Manipuri music teacher, over a noise dispute in Kilokari Village. DSP Vineet Kumar confirmed the arrest of suspects and emphasized the focus on evidence collection to ensure swift justice. Singh succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:23 IST
Justice Sought in Delhi: Manipuri Music Teacher's Murder Case Unfolds
South East DSP Vineet Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent bid to ensure justice, Delhi police are prioritizing the collection of evidence following the tragic murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old music teacher from Manipur. The incident, associated with a noise dispute, unfolded in Kilokari Village, Ashram, resulting in Singh succumbing to his injuries on Monday morning.

Speaking at a press conference, South East DSP Vineet Kumar detailed the timeline, noting the altercation occurred between 11:30 PM and midnight on the night of September 6. The victim was assaulted by locals, with eight suspects, including a minor, now in custody. They are reportedly employed as delivery personnel and workers locally.

Authorities are diligently examining CCTV footage and collecting testimonies to wrap up the investigation swiftly. As the North-East community strongly advocates for swift justice, the late Singh is remembered as a peaceful music teacher who objected to disturbances caused by delivery personnel outside his residence.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026