Justice Sought in Delhi: Manipuri Music Teacher's Murder Case Unfolds
Delhi police expedite investigation into the murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Manipuri music teacher, over a noise dispute in Kilokari Village. DSP Vineet Kumar confirmed the arrest of suspects and emphasized the focus on evidence collection to ensure swift justice. Singh succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.
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In an urgent bid to ensure justice, Delhi police are prioritizing the collection of evidence following the tragic murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old music teacher from Manipur. The incident, associated with a noise dispute, unfolded in Kilokari Village, Ashram, resulting in Singh succumbing to his injuries on Monday morning.
Speaking at a press conference, South East DSP Vineet Kumar detailed the timeline, noting the altercation occurred between 11:30 PM and midnight on the night of September 6. The victim was assaulted by locals, with eight suspects, including a minor, now in custody. They are reportedly employed as delivery personnel and workers locally.
Authorities are diligently examining CCTV footage and collecting testimonies to wrap up the investigation swiftly. As the North-East community strongly advocates for swift justice, the late Singh is remembered as a peaceful music teacher who objected to disturbances caused by delivery personnel outside his residence.
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