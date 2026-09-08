The controversy over a World War Two memorial in Khabarovsk is escalating tensions between Russia and Japan. The monument, which features a Soviet soldier destroying a boundary post decorated with a Japanese chrysanthemum emblem, has drawn criticism from Tokyo.

Japan's foreign ministry has formally requested the removal of the statue, describing it as a disrespectful symbol against the country's national sentiment. The emblem is viewed as a symbol of Japan, and its destruction in the statue is causing diplomatic friction.

In response to Japan's objection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on Tuesday the permanence of Soviet victory memories over Japanese militarism. Peskov characterized Japan's demands as unrealistic, given the historical context of their shared past.