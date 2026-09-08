Tensions Rise Over Soviet Memorial in Khabarovsk

The Kremlin dismissed Japan's request to dismantle a World War Two memorial in Khabarovsk depicting a Soviet soldier destroying a Japanese emblem. Japan views the statue as offensive, but Russia cites historical context. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasizes unresolved Soviet-Japanese wartime memories as a reason for retaining the statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:41 IST
Tensions Rise Over Soviet Memorial in Khabarovsk
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The controversy over a World War Two memorial in Khabarovsk is escalating tensions between Russia and Japan. The monument, which features a Soviet soldier destroying a boundary post decorated with a Japanese chrysanthemum emblem, has drawn criticism from Tokyo.

Japan's foreign ministry has formally requested the removal of the statue, describing it as a disrespectful symbol against the country's national sentiment. The emblem is viewed as a symbol of Japan, and its destruction in the statue is causing diplomatic friction.

In response to Japan's objection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on Tuesday the permanence of Soviet victory memories over Japanese militarism. Peskov characterized Japan's demands as unrealistic, given the historical context of their shared past.

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