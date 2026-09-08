Japan Announces Squad for Historic T20I Against India, Eyes Asian Games

Japan has unveiled its squad for the landmark men's T20I against world champions India, with Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming as captain. The same team will participate in the Asian Games, aiming for top performance. Emerging talent Jake Kusuda-Nairn joins veterans for this significant sporting series, part of the 'Sport 75' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:00 IST
Japan Announces Squad for Historic T20I Against India, Eyes Asian Games
Japan national men's cricket team. (Photo: X/ @ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Japan has officially announced its squad for the historic men's T20I cricket match against reigning T20 World Cup champions, India. The game, set to take place at Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22, will see Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming leading the team. This line-up mirrors the squad selected for Japan's home Asian Games campaign, which kicks off in Nagoya two days post the India fixture, as reported by the ICC.

Kadowaki-Fleming, who holds the record as Japan's all-time top T20I run-scorer, will be accompanied by seasoned players Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb. Japan's selection strategy for this squad was heavily influenced by their upcoming Asian Games engagements, hence excluding players ineligible under the Games' criteria, despite meeting ICC standards.

This team selection paves the way for promising spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn, who secured his spot through stellar domestic performances. The squad also sees the return of veteran Tsuyoshi Takada. Among the selected are Wataru Miyauchi and Makoto Taniyama, both alumni of Japan's robust cricket Bukatsu programs. Taniyama, a leg-spinner inspired by Shane Warne, is Japan's top wicket-taker in both pathway and international play. The squad also welcomes back Charlie Hara-Hinze and spinner Benjamin Ito-Davis post injury.

The match against India marks the first event under 'Sport 75', a bilateral initiative to boost Japan-India relations through sports, following an agreement between Prime Ministers Sanae Takaichi and Narendra Modi. Further international fixtures for Japan include T20Is against Hong Kong on September 19 and 20, before commencing their Asian Games campaign with matches against Afghanistan on September 24 and Nepal on September 26, targeting a quarter-final berth.

India's squad for the encounter will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, featuring players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah. The Japanese squad includes Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming as captain, with team members like Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, and Jake Kusuda-Nairn.

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