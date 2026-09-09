U.S. Financial Power: A Diplomatic Tool in Action

In a pivotal discussion at the SMU Cox School of Business, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent endorsed Washington's strategy of leveraging its financial might to further foreign policy objectives.

Bessent highlighted efforts to establish allies in the Western Hemisphere, citing financial support for Argentina as a key case, emphasizing the U.S. backing for Argentine President Javier Milei's administration.

This strategy dovetails with broader Trump administration policies aimed at influencing political landscapes in Latin America and countering threats like drug trafficking and illegal immigration.