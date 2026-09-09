Taiwan Strait Conflict: Global Economic Implications

Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taipei, stated that any conflict across the Taiwan Strait could have a greater impact on the global economy than World War Two. The U.S. has prioritized maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region, especially under the Trump Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 06:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 06:53 IST
Taiwan Strait Conflict: Global Economic Implications
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Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taipei, highlighted the significant global economic repercussions that could arise from a conflict across the Taiwan Strait. Speaking on Wednesday, Greene emphasized that such a conflict could surpass the economic impact experienced during World War Two.

Greene's comments were made during a defense forum in Taipei, where he underscored the strategic priorities of the United States. He noted that, particularly under the Trump Administration, preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific region has become a critical focus.

The United States has been actively working to ensure stability in the region, recognizing the potential for economic disruption on a global scale if tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait.

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