Taiwan Strait Conflict: Global Economic Implications

Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taipei, highlighted the significant global economic repercussions that could arise from a conflict across the Taiwan Strait. Speaking on Wednesday, Greene emphasized that such a conflict could surpass the economic impact experienced during World War Two.

Greene's comments were made during a defense forum in Taipei, where he underscored the strategic priorities of the United States. He noted that, particularly under the Trump Administration, preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific region has become a critical focus.

The United States has been actively working to ensure stability in the region, recognizing the potential for economic disruption on a global scale if tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait.