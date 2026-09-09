Sriram Raghavan Advocates Masterclasses for Aspiring Filmmakers at Kashmir Film Fest

Celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has underscored the significance of masterclasses in the cinematic education of aspiring directors and screenwriters, as evidenced by his address at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. With youth engaging in a dedicated session on scriptwriting and direction, Raghavan stressed how these educational formats enable beginners to glean insights from industry veterans.

Raghavan shared his own experiences, saying, “I have attended numerous masterclasses. Being in this profession propels one to constantly grow and learn, benefiting from the stories of others.” He expressed the hope that both the festival and its associated events would inspire students to delve into storytelling that reflects their local cultures and experiences.

The director specifically called attention to Kashmir's untapped narrative potential, noting, “There are many stories from Kashmir that remain unknown. Often, external audiences are only exposed to its scenic beauty, but there is much more to discover beyond the vistas.” He urged the festival to serve as a catalyst for youth to engage deeply with cinema.

The event aims to ensure participants become more avid viewers and commentators on cinematic works, while fostering interactions with seasoned filmmakers. The scriptwriting and direction masterclass provided an invaluable platform for these interactions, offering young attendees the chance to dig into the storytelling intricacies of the craft. Supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations, the festival is scheduled to wrap up on September 10.