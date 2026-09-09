Entertainment Headlines: Hollywood Legal Twists and Film Festival Highlights

Recent developments in the entertainment sector are stirring discussions and legal confrontations. Paramount Skydance has taken issue with comments made by California AG Rob Bonta, which seem to contradict his legal stance against Paramount's bond request in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger case.

The U.S. Department of Justice is expanding its antitrust probe into Fox's deal with Roku. This $22 billion merger could potentially reshape the media landscape, positioning the combined entity as a major contender in the streaming space.

Gender equality in the film industry remains a critical discussion point at the Venice Film Festival. Danish director May el-Toukhy and Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras spotlight these issues through their films. Meanwhile, a wrongful death lawsuit involving singer D4vd adds a darker note to this week’s headlines.