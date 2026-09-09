Unlocking Bani's Adventure Tourism Potential: Pravesh Singh Rajput's Vision

Paraglider Pravesh Singh Rajput has identified the significant potential for expanding paragliding and adventure tourism in Bani, Kathua district. He suggests that with proper development, the sector could introduce new job opportunities for the local youth. Rajput has appealed to both the Jammu and Kashmir and central government to take initiatives in promoting tourism and exploring paragliding possibilities in the region.

Aiming to establish a paragliding site, Rajput emphasized the great potential in Bani, which can benefit the youth by offering business prospects alongside sporting activities. He stated that developing paragliding facilities could open up profitable avenues, eliminating any apprehensiveness about the sport's future. Rajput's comments highlight the area's capability to become a hub for adventure tourism.

To transform Bani into a recognized adventure tourism destination, Rajput called on the government to identify suitable paragliding locations and provide requisite training to local youth through the Tourism Department. Such efforts can not only promote Bani but also spearhead job creation for young people, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on youth empowerment through sustainable opportunities.