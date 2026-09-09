Shelton Shocks Alcaraz in Historic U.S. Open Clash

In a thrilling U.S. Open quarter-final, American Ben Shelton ousted defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a historic match that concluded at 3:33 a.m. on Wednesday. The intense showdown lasted four hours and 28 minutes, with Shelton securing a dramatic 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6(10-7) victory.

Carlos Alcaraz, known for his resilience following a wrist injury, struggled with accuracy against Shelton, committing 53 unforced errors. Despite his defeat, Alcaraz left the court with a smile, recognizing the high level of tennis displayed.

Aryna Sabalenka also faced a challenging quarter-final, narrowly defeating Linda Noskova in a three-set battle. Sabalenka’s 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7) win secured her place in the semi-finals. In other matches, Frances Tiafoe overcame Alex Michelsen, and Jessica Pegula prevailed over Emma Navarro.