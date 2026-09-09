Unearthing Tbilisi's Timeless Treasures

An archaeological discovery beneath Tbilisi's Rustaveli Avenue has unveiled 10th-century pottery, among the oldest medieval artifacts found in Georgia's capital. The findings provide insight into Tbilisi's rich history as a multicultural economic center along the Silk Road. The renovation project has caused traffic chaos, prompting complaints from residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:30 IST
Unearthing Tbilisi's Timeless Treasures

Amid the debris six metres beneath Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, ongoing roadworks have led to a significant archaeological discovery: a treasure trove of 10th-century pottery, marking some of the oldest medieval artifacts ever uncovered in the Georgian capital.

This summer, work commenced on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi's elegant central boulevard, to enhance pedestrian crossings and improve signage. While the project has resulted in traffic chaos and frustrated residents, it has provided archaeologists a rare opportunity to delve into the city's storied past.

David Lordkipanidze, director of the National Museum nearby, expressed little surprise at the ceramic workshop discovery. With a historically multicultural past, the city has seen influence from various empires, and the findings dating from the 10th to 11th centuries offer a glimpse into its vibrant, economic importance along the Silk Road.

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