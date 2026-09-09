Mystery Vessel Incident Near Port Rashid

A vessel was spotted listing 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid, UAE, suggesting possible water ingress due to a projectile hit. The incident was reported by a third party, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST
Mystery Vessel Incident Near Port Rashid
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A vessel was seen listing on Wednesday, anchored 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates. This is believed to indicate possible water ingress after the vessel was hit by a projectile.

The report of the incident comes from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which stated that a third party had reported the matter.

The incident has raised concerns over maritime safety and security in the region, prompting further investigation to understand the nature and source of the projectile.

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