Ukrainian Strikes Hit Key Russian Port of Novorossiysk

Ukrainian forces targeted locations in Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk and the Krasnodar region, hitting a naval base and an oil loading terminal. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strikes, stating that military port facilities and missile-carrying warships were also attacked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST
Ukrainian Strikes Hit Key Russian Port of Novorossiysk
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Ukrainian forces executed strikes on significant locations in Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk and the Krasnodar region, intensifying tensions in the area.

The military operation specifically targeted strategic sites, including a naval base and a terminal used for loading oil, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy further revealed that military port facilities and warships equipped with missiles were also among the targets struck, marking a notable escalation in hostilities.

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