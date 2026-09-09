Ukrainian forces executed strikes on significant locations in Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk and the Krasnodar region, intensifying tensions in the area.

The military operation specifically targeted strategic sites, including a naval base and a terminal used for loading oil, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy further revealed that military port facilities and warships equipped with missiles were also among the targets struck, marking a notable escalation in hostilities.