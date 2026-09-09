Delhi Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Constructions Following Deadly Collapse

In response to a tragic building collapse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated an intensified crackdown on illegal constructions throughout the capital. Scheduled demolition drives are set for Wednesday, with Chief Minister Gupta instructing senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to oversee the operations actively, according to an official statement.

The uncompromising directive extends its reach to paying guest accommodations and hostels across Delhi. Gupta has authorized detailed inspections of these facilities to identify unauthorized constructions. Officials will also scrutinize building records meticulously to establish the timeline and jurisdiction related to such violations.

The initiative seeks not only to pinpoint structures violating building codes but also to trace the circumstances that allowed their emergence. This decisive action follows the devastating collapse of a Satya Niketan building near Delhi University’s South Campus, which claimed seven lives. The incident has sparked an urgent call for rigorous enforcement of building regulations and heightened accountability for civic authorities.