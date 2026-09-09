Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Embrace the ’80s AI Retro Trend

Taking social media by storm, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have embraced the viral ’80s AI retro picture trend on Instagram. On September 9, Kiara shared a digitally crafted image portraying the couple as a classic Bollywood duo from the 1980s, captioned 'Back to the 80's.'

The artistic rendition sees Sidharth sporting a trademark retro hero style with a denim shirt, white T-shirt, and dark aviator sunglasses, while Kiara epitomizes Bollywood glamour in a bright pink puff-sleeved dress, accessorized with a black waist belt, large hoop earrings, and matching bangles.

Accompanying the Instagram post, Kiara added a nostalgic layer by featuring the romantic song 'Samjho Na' from Sidharth's forthcoming film 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.' The post rapidly gained popularity, with fans lauding the pair’s chemistry and drawing parallels to iconic vintage Bollywood couples.

This AI trend is a digital sensation, allowing users to reimagine their contemporary selfies as retro 1980s portraits. Users upload images to AI tools such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, which then infuse them with vintage elements like voluminous hairstyles and old-school lighting, resonating widely on platforms like Instagram and X.

While the trend captivates fans and influencers, Kiara Advani’s latest cinematic venture was 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,' featuring Yash, and Sidharth anticipates the release of 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest,' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, set for September 25. (ANI)