Portable Theatres Steal the Show at International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir

The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, featuring portable theatres, engaged numerous students and film enthusiasts. With films screened in a field setting, the event facilitated interaction between attendees and filmmakers, garnering praise from visitors for its fresh approach to cinematic storytelling in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:04 IST
Portable Theatres Steal the Show at International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir
Portable Theatres at IFFJK (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, the spotlight shone on portable theatres as they emerged as the latest trend in cinematic storytelling. Numerous students and youth flocked to these innovative setups, located in field settings, where they enjoyed films and engaged directly with filmmakers.

Visitor Shaikh expressed enthusiasm after attending the festival, reveling in the unique experience of watching films in portable theatres. "It was a very good experience. I saw the theatre for the first time in Kashmir. I really liked it. It was a very good experience," Shaikh shared with ANI, delighting in the opportunity to interact with filmmakers and their teams for the first time in the region.

Another attendee, Kanika Kapoor, lauded the festival as a "good initiative," emphasizing the significance of cinema in India's cultural landscape. "Cinema is very important," she remarked to ANI, recognizing its crucial role even in the digital age. Scheduled to run until September 10, the festival receives support from the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

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