Akshay Kumar Hints at New Film Title with Anees Bazmee on His Birthday

Akshay Kumar, on his birthday, hinted at the title of his new film with Anees Bazmee by frequently using 'Maujah Hi Maujah' in responses to birthday wishes from colleagues. This suggests the title of his upcoming film. Meanwhile, he's gearing up for the release of 'Haiwaan' with Saif Ali Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:05 IST
Akshay Kumar Hints at New Film Title with Anees Bazmee on His Birthday
Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee (Photo/Instagram/@akshaykumar). Image Credit: ANI

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar appeared to unveil the title of his forthcoming project with director Anees Bazmee by repeatedly using the phrase 'Maujah Hi Maujah' in social media exchanges. The actor engaged with co-stars Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan, as well as Bazmee, hinting at their new collaboration's title.

As Kumar celebrated his special day, he interacted with well-wishers on Instagram, notably reprising 'Maujah Hi Maujah' in replies. Anees Bazmee lauded the actor's dedication and vibrancy, further fueling speculation about their upcoming film's title.

The pervasive use of this phrase in reference to Bazmee's film suggests it as the potential title. Concurrently, Akshay Kumar prepares for 'Haiwaan's release alongside Saif Ali Khan, adding anticipation to an already momentous month for the star.

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