SwayvoTwain Cast as Biggie in Snoop Dogg Biopic

SwayvoTwain, the son of late music icons D’Angelo and Angie Stone, has been cast to play The Notorious B.I.G. in Universal Pictures' upcoming biopic on Snoop Dogg. Confirmed by Variety, SwayvoTwain, legally Michael D’Angelo Archer II, will bring to life the legendary Christopher Wallace in a film that is shaping up to be a comprehensive look at Snoop Dogg's storied career.

Leading the film, Jonathan Daviss stars in what is being hailed as the “definitive biopic of the entertainment mogul and icon” himself, Snoop Dogg. Known as a pivotal figure of the 1990s East Coast hip-hop scene before his untimely passing in 1997, Wallace's legacy stands alongside Snoop, despite the latter’s ties to West Coast-based Death Row Records, underscoring a mutual respect between the two legends.

In addition to SwayvoTwain, the film's diverse cast features Bentley Green stepping into the role of RBX, while G Perico embodies Big Reecie Cup, marking important figures from Snoop’s Long Beach milieu. This biopic not only signals SwayvoTwain’s first foray into a major movie role but also explores the talent that draws from his diverse musical heritage, with songs like “DoveSoar” and “Ms. Angie’s Son” showcasing influences of southern soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Craig Brewer, recognized for works like Hustle and Flow, is at the helm of this project, presenting a screenplay based on a rewrite of Joe Robert Cole's original script. The film is slated for a theatrical release by Universal on August 6, 2027.

Produced by Snoop Dogg, along with Brian Grazer, Allan Mandelbaum, and Sara Ramaker from Death Row Pictures under a deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, the biopic will include music spanning Snoop’s longstanding career.