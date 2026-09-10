Apple's Foldable Revolution: The iPhone Duo Unveiled

Apple has revolutionized its smartphone lineup with the launch of the iPhone Duo, a foldable device priced at $1,999. This bold move is expected to set Apple apart in a market dominated by competitors like Samsung and Huawei.

The Duo, with its innovative design resembling a passport, features a 7.6-inch screen and a new titanium body, delivering an iPad-like experience in a compact form. New CEO John Ternus highlighted its productivity capabilities, making it a promising tool for business professionals.

Analysts predict the Duo will lead to mainstream adoption of foldable phones, similar to Apple's impact on smartwatches. The device supports the A20 Pro chip, boasts impressive battery life, and emphasizes data privacy, potentially securing a substantial market share for Apple.