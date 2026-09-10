States Challenge Trump Administration Over Endangered Species Act Changes

Several U.S. states have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, accusing it of weakening the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuits argue that new rules make it easier for developers to encroach on habitats, potentially harming endangered wildlife. Environmentalists and state attorneys advocate for stronger protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:55 IST
States Challenge Trump Administration Over Endangered Species Act Changes
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In a significant legal confrontation, multiple U.S. states have launched lawsuits against the Trump administration, challenging recent amendments to the Endangered Species Act. These lawsuits, spearheaded by Democratic attorneys general, accuse the administration of diluting critical wildlife protections.

The controversial amendments, announced by the Department of the Interior and Department of Commerce, are claimed to facilitate business operations at the expense of animal habitats. One rule particularly criticized is the redefinition of 'harm,' which now permits activities such as drilling and mining in endangered species' habitats, provided these activities do not directly injure the animals.

Environmentalists and state representatives contend that these changes could lead to significant ecological damage, undermining decades of conservation efforts. The Interior Department, however, defends its stance, arguing that the new rules prevent regulatory overreach while aligning the law with its original intent. The outcome of this legal battle could have profound implications for wildlife conservation policies in the U.S.

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