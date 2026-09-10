IMF Urges Angola to Enhance Economic Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised Angola to focus on fiscal consolidation, prudent monetary policy, and exchange-rate flexibility to maintain macroeconomic stability. The IMF warns that favorable external conditions have slowed necessary economic reforms to reduce oil dependency. Discussions occurred in Luanda for Angola's Post-Financing Assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 01:08 IST
IMF Urges Angola to Enhance Economic Reforms
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Angola should intensify its efforts towards fiscal consolidation, adopt a prudent monetary policy, and embrace exchange-rate flexibility to uphold macroeconomic stability. The IMF cautioned that favorable external conditions are hindering the pace of essential economic reforms needed to decrease the country's reliance on oil.

An IMF team, led by Mika Saito, conducted discussions in Luanda and virtually from August 24 to September 9, as part of Angola's Post-Financing Assessment. The findings were disclosed in a statement at the conclusion of the mission.

The IMF also noted that Angola's 2026 Post-Financing Assessment is set to be reviewed by its board in November. This initiative aims to ensure that Angola stays on track with necessary economic reforms and maintains stable growth.

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