Rybakina's Rise to the Top at U.S. Open

In a remarkable display of skill, Elena Rybakina clinched her place in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, ensuring her ascent to the world number one ranking. She emerged victorious over Zheng Qinwen with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, the tournament witnessed a gripping encounter between Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz, which concluded at 3:33 a.m., setting a new record for the latest finish in the tournament's history. Coco Gauff also marked her presence, gearing up to face fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

As the events progress, expectations remain high for the upcoming matchups, including a notable face-off between Alexander Zverev and Botic van de Zandschulp. The latter earned a commendable reputation for defeating top players in previous tournaments.