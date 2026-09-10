Rising Tensions: Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Saudi-Yemen Conflict

The Houthis launched a series of attacks on southern Saudi Arabian cities, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Jazan, utilizing missiles and drones. This recent aggression marks the second successive day of such hostilities, according to a statement from the Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki confirmed that the Iran-backed Houthis are focusing their efforts on Saudi Arabia's vital national resources and infrastructure. In response to these attacks, Saudi Civil Defense issued warnings but later lifted them in the affected cities after significant damage and injuries were reported.

The escalation in violence raises the specter of a broader conflict, potentially challenging a 2022 ceasefire mediated by the U.N. The situation underscores the deeply intertwined alliances, with Saudi Arabia and the U.S. on one side, and the Houthis backed by Iran, contributing to the heightened regional security risks.