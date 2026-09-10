Diane von Furstenberg's Triumphant Return to New York Fashion Week

Diane von Furstenberg made her much-anticipated return to the New York Fashion Week runway, unveiling a collection that celebrates her iconic designs and the creative imprint of her new artistic director, Henry Zankov.

Zankov, who first joined DVF as a knitwear designer in 2014, brings a fresh perspective to the brand with his bold use of prints and color. By integrating animal prints with vibrant hues and daring patterns, he aims to capture the essence of modern womanhood that transcends age.

Keeping the house's signature wrap dress at its core, the collection evolves through a playful mix of textures and metallic elements, echoing von Furstenberg's mission to empower women through fashion. The show marks a significant homecoming for DVF, reaffirming its position in American fashion.