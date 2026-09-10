Algeria Closes Airspace to UAE: A Diplomatic Rift

Algeria has decided to close its airspace to all UAE-registered civilian and military aircraft starting Friday. This announcement was made by Ennahar TV, citing the Algerian defense ministry, and follows the severance of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the closure of airspace, the Algerian defense ministry stated that commercial flights between the UAE and Algiers would not be subject to this ban immediately. They will be exempt until the current contract ends in 2026.

This diplomatic rift marks a significant shift in Algeria-UAE relations, emphasizing political tensions that have led to this strategic closure of the airspace to the UAE vessels.