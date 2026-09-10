The Trump administration has faced widespread scrutiny over a series of legal cases, with many ending in dismissal. These legal challenges, ranging from accusations against public figures to incidents involving federal officers, have sparked criticism of potential political motivations behind the actions.

A case against former Olympian David Hearn, accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, was dropped. The Justice Department admitted the damage was due to a faulty installation, not vandalism. Hearn and his legal team argued that the charges were a cover for mismanagement of the renovation project.

High-profile figures, such as James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, have also seen charges against them thrown out. Critics claim these cases exemplify the administration's abuse of power to silence Trump's detractors, a sentiment echoed as several cases were dismissed due to unlawfully appointed prosecutors or lack of grand jury indictments.