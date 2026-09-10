Obamacare Overcharge Refund: One Million Americans to Get $500

Nearly a million Americans with Obamacare plans stand to receive $500 each as a result of overcharges through the federal marketplace. The refunds follow claims by the Trump administration that Americans were overcharged under a system set up during the Biden Administration.

The White House criticized the previous administration for imposing 'user fees,' which led to higher premiums, claiming these fees were unnecessary for operating the marketplace. The planned refunds are earmarked for consumers in 30 states who do not receive premium subsidies. Distribution of the refund checks will commence in October, benefitting those earning over 400% of the federal poverty level or between 100% and 400% but lacking subsidies.

These financial measures are part of broader reforms. Healthcare costs have surged following the expiration of COVID-19-era tax credits, with the Trump administration asserting their commitment to returning funds to wronged consumers. The administration previously suggested new rules for 2027 to allow long-term catastrophic insurance policies, characterized by low premiums yet high out-of-pocket costs.