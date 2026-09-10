Diplomatic Rift: Algeria Cuts Ties with UAE Over 'Provocative Actions'

Algeria has unexpectedly ended diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, citing 'provocative or hostile' actions, though specifics were not provided. The UAE's foreign ministry expressed hope for a temporary break, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining ties between the two nations' citizens and shared interests.

The diplomatic strain follows years of criticism from Algerian media, which accused the UAE of fomenting regional discord. Despite this, the UAE reiterated its appreciation for the Algerian people and highlighted the significant Algerian community residing within its borders.

Algeria's announcement follows a backdrop of disagreements on several regional issues. Notably, Algeria opposes normalization with Israel, unlike the UAE, which formalized ties under the 2020 Abraham Accords. The two nations also clash over the Western Sahara dispute, with Algeria supporting the independence-seeking Polisario Front and the UAE backing Morocco's sovereignty claims.