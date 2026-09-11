Tommy Hilfiger Returns with a Youthful Vibe at New York Fashion Week

American designer Tommy Hilfiger presented his spring/summer 2027 collection at New York Fashion Week, featuring oversized polo shirts and plaid bucket hats, appealing to Gen Z. Set in Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, the event marked his return after a hiatus. The collection showcases Hilfiger's classic style reimagined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:03 IST
Tommy Hilfiger Returns with a Youthful Vibe at New York Fashion Week

American designer Tommy Hilfiger unveiled his spring/summer 2027 collection at New York Fashion Week, offering a youthful lineup of oversized polo shirts and plaid bucket hats. Revealed at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, a venue of personal significance to Hilfiger, the show welcomed guests in lush, green armchairs, indicative of Hilfiger's luxury flair.

Model Gigi Hadid opened the show in loose red pants and a tan suit jacket, complemented by a navy bucket hat. Hilfiger's collection was defined by his signature red and navy palette, alongside lively colors and patterns. Hilfiger remarked that the show aims to attract Gen Z by reintroducing and reworking classic aesthetics, marking his return after a hiatus.

Front-row attendees included models, singers, athletes, and actors, while violinists played renditions of hip-hop classics, culminating in a live performance by singer Slayyyter. Christian Siriano also presented his collection, inspired by 18th-century France, among a week full of fashion showcases from top designers.

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