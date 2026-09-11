Tommy Hilfiger Returns with a Youthful Vibe at New York Fashion Week

American designer Tommy Hilfiger unveiled his spring/summer 2027 collection at New York Fashion Week, offering a youthful lineup of oversized polo shirts and plaid bucket hats. Revealed at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, a venue of personal significance to Hilfiger, the show welcomed guests in lush, green armchairs, indicative of Hilfiger's luxury flair.

Model Gigi Hadid opened the show in loose red pants and a tan suit jacket, complemented by a navy bucket hat. Hilfiger's collection was defined by his signature red and navy palette, alongside lively colors and patterns. Hilfiger remarked that the show aims to attract Gen Z by reintroducing and reworking classic aesthetics, marking his return after a hiatus.

Front-row attendees included models, singers, athletes, and actors, while violinists played renditions of hip-hop classics, culminating in a live performance by singer Slayyyter. Christian Siriano also presented his collection, inspired by 18th-century France, among a week full of fashion showcases from top designers.