‘NAZA’ Documentary Stuns Venice with Record-Breaking Ovation

At the Venice Film Festival, the documentary 'NAZA' by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor received a historic 24.5-minute standing ovation, eclipsing last year's record held by 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' according to a report from Variety. This applause could potentially be the festival's longest as it comes to a close on Saturday.

Executive producer Jonathan Glazer, known for 'Zone of Interest,' encouraged the filmmakers during the overwhelming response, a sign of the film's impact. Both directors were visibly emotional, witnessing the audience’s reaction, some of whom showcased Palestinian flags in solidarity.

The film dives into Israel's military strategies in Gaza, revealing insights from 24 Israeli intelligence members. Its inclusion in Venice’s lineup was last minute, attributed to its completion timeline, following three years of production. Abraham and Szor, previously acclaimed for 'No Other Land,' aim to highlight what they describe as a systematic genocide.